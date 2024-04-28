WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid-19 | vaccines | blood clots | astrazeneca | british high court

AstraZeneca Admits Its Vaxxes Cause Clots

By    |   Sunday, 28 April 2024 07:51 PM EDT

Pharma giant AstraZeneca admitted for the first time in court documents, according to the British Telegraph, that its COVID-19 vaccine causes "rare cases" of blood clots.

AstraZeneca is contesting the claims but has admitted, in a legal document submitted to a British High Court in February, that its COVID-19 vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause" thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), or in other words blood clots and a low blood platelet count. But "the causal mechanism is not known."

"Further," the court document continued, "TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence."

The British High Court has so far logged 51 cases filed against AstraZeneca. Damages sought, filed on behalf of grieving relatives, are estimated to be worth over $125 million.

