Trump: 'People Aren't Dying When They Take the Vaccine'

Former President Donald Trump this week clashed with conservative commentator Candace Owens over the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, with Trump saying "the vaccines work," and that "people aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

During an interview on Wednesday with The "Daily Wire" podcast, Trump told Owens that he "came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years."

Owens said, "Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under [President] Joe Biden than under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how — "

Trump interrupted to say: "Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected."

He went on to add, "Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine."

Trump recently revealed during an event with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that he has gotten a booster shot for his COVID-19 vaccination, which prompted some in the crowd to boo, according to Newsweek.

"Don't, don't, don't ... that's alright, it's a very tiny group over there," he said at the time, adding that "you’re playing right into their hands," by doubting the vaccine.