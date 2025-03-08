WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cdc | measles | cases | outbreak

CDC: Measles Reported in 12 States Since Beginning of '25

By    |   Saturday, 08 March 2025 04:41 PM EST

Cases of measles have been reported in 12 states since the beginning of 2025 and jumped by 35% over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say West Texas has almost 200 measles cases and New Mexico's case number has tripled to 30.

Most of the cases across both states are in people younger than 18 and people who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Last week, a school-age child died of measles in Texas, the nation's first measles death in a decade. The CDC announced this week that it was sending a team to Texas to help local public health officials respond to the outbreak.

Measles typically kills 1 to 3 people per 1,000 cases, said Dr. Tina Tan, an infectious disease expert at Northwestern University in Chicago.

The CDC said Friday it has also confirmed measles cases in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York City, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington. But the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks make up for most of the nation's case count.

On Thursday, state health officials announced an adult who was infected with measles has died in New Mexico, though the virus has not been confirmed as the cause.

The person who died was unvaccinated and did not seek medical care, a state health department spokesperson said in a statement.

The person was from Lea County, just across the state line from the West Texas region where the child died last week.

Childhood vaccination rates across the country have declined as an increasing number of parents seek exemptions from public school requirements for personal or religious reasons. In Gaines County, Texas, which has the majority of cases, the kindergarten measles vaccination rate is 82% — far below the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Cases of measles have been reported in 12 states since the beginning of 2025 and jumped by 35% over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
cdc, measles, cases, outbreak
311
2025-41-08
Saturday, 08 March 2025 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved