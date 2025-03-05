WATCH TV LIVE

CDC in Texas to Respond to Measles Outbreak

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 06:14 PM EST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has infectious disease experts stationed in Texas this week working on that state's worsening measles outbreak.

The CDC posted on X that its rapid response team is there to support state doctors. "This partnership — known as an Epi-Aid — is a rapid response by CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) to tackle urgent public health issues like disease outbreaks."

The CDC team may only be in place for a short time. "EIS officers provide local officials onsite support for 1-3 weeks, aiding in quick decision-making to control health threats. The local authority leads the investigation while collaborating with CDC experts."

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported one death from the outbreak so far. 159 are confirmed since the outbreak began with 22 requiring hospitalization.

No information is available about the severity of the conditions of those who have been hospitalized.

More potential cases are being reviewed. Some of the initial cases were confirmed in rural areas encompassing several Mennonite communities where vaccination levels may be lower than in other areas of Texas.

Most of the cases involve residents under the age of 18. The state said the outbreak is the largest there in nearly 30 years.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly begun a wide-ranging overhaul of the government's stance on vaccinations.

