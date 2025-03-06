Second Person in US Dies From Measles

A second person in the U.S. has died from measles, according to news reports.

The person who died was unvaccinated and did not seek medical care, a state health department spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The person's exact age and other details were not immediately released.

The person was from Lea County, just across the state line from the West Texas region where 159 measles cases have been identified and a school-age child died last week. New Mexico health officials have not linked the outbreak there to the Texas cases.

The person is the 10th in Lea County to have a confirmed measles infection. Seven were unvaccinated. The vaccination status of the other three is unknown. Six of the cases are in adults and the rest are in children younger than 17.