Few, If Any Will Miss Joe Biden

Joe Biden will ultimately leave the presidency.

He will depart the Oval Office, one way or another.

Speaking for myself, and many other Americans, few will mourn his "departure."

To be crystal clear, this is not to wish our country's 46th president any ill will, but as William Shakespeare said, "No longer mourn for me when I am dead."

It cannot help but be noticed that Americans, many of them Jews and Christians, will not miss him either, as he has treated their religion and views of life with seemingly outright hostile disdain.

His record, from Afghanistan to abortion, is downright shameful.

He’s made imprisoning his political enemies not only a specialty, but a matter of draconian routine. This can only mean he's succeeded in demeaning the moral authority of the presidency.

Besides, let's not forget, the days of bipartisan grieving have passed into history.

Following his passing, millions turned out to both lament and celebrate the life and presidency of Ronald Wilson Reagan, our nation's 40th president.

Will Biden be remembered as Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, or John F. Kennedy were? I'd venture to say, likely not. In that regard he will fail also — quite miserably.

Lincoln, FDR, and John F. Kennedy had massive turnouts at their remembrances.

They saw their reputations pass and grow, from very good to legendary in stature.

Even now, all are, even in the most contemporary sense, viewed reverently.

Specifically, when Reagan died, millions of Americans turned out at the Reagan Library and the U.S. Capitol.

People drove hundreds of miles to then stand in line for hours, for the viewing in the Rotunda. Back home in California, a miraculous thing then happened.

As the funeral motorcade was making its way along California’s 101 Highway back to the Reagan Library for his final resting place, all along the highway, thousands of Americans, stopped their cars, got out, saluting the president who had been their friend and leader.

Totally spontaneous. The left intelligentsia was stunned. Of course.

The aforementioned presidents — not including Biden — were all great men who did great things and had great presidential character.

Comparing Biden to these men is like comparing Superman to the least consequential.

More than seemingly, Biden's only conscious aspiration is to hold onto power employing tools of government to illicitly imprison his political opponents, censor, and crush them.

In his heart, he knows conservative ideas are better than the collectivist ones he ascribes to.

Thus, his only alternative is not to debate them, but to silence them, through fear.

This is a hallmark of leftism; shut down the opposition.

He uses his apparent incompetence as a weapon.

He comes from a world where, according to Robert G. Ingersoll (1833-1899), "all the great and good are dead, that the living are totally depraved, that all pleasures are sins . . . that thought is dangerous, that intellectual courage is a crime, that cowardice is a virtue" that we must allow government to "be the pilot of our souls."

Each of the afore mentioned presidents, again save Biden, have magnificent edifices named for them.

All have airports bearing their names.

Reagan also has his library in Simi Valley, still the most visited presidential library in history, along with the magnificent Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C., a center of conservative thought and ideas.

After all, American conservatism represents genuine intellectualism.

Biden may be lucky enough to have a post office named after him. This would most appropriate as the post office is inefficient and haphazardly "organized," just like Biden’s mind.

When Eleanor Roosevelt died in 1962, Bill Buckley famously said, "Some came to mourn her, some came to celebrate her, and some came to make sure."

Few will miss Biden when he rides off into the sunset (whatever form that takes), less will celebrate him, but many will want to make sure he, or his adherents, are not in any way at all returning to the American political scene.

As was once said by the stoic Seneca, "The favor of ignoble men can only by won by ignoble means."

Craig Shirley is the Chairman of Citizens for the Republic, as well as a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and also published the companion book, "April, 1945." He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.