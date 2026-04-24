Trump 'Shoot and Kill' Order Escalates Hormuz Crisis

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated sharply on Friday as both sides traded stark rhetoric over control and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint.

The situation intensified after President Donald Trump revealed he had ordered the U.S. military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats operating in the strait, signaling a more aggressive posture in the already volatile region.

Iranian leaders quickly pushed back—not only against the threat but also against Trump’s assertion that divisions exist within Iran’s leadership. In a rare show of unified messaging, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued nearly identical statements on social media, rejecting the idea of internal factions.

“In Iran there are no ‘hardliners’ or ‘moderates.’ We are all Iranians and revolutionaries,” they said, underscoring a message of cohesion amid mounting external pressure.

Uncertainty continues to cloud Iran’s leadership structure following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strike of the war on February 28. Since then, it has remained unclear who ultimately holds authority, as a mix of civilian officials and powerful military figures appear to be steering the country through the crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump also announced a separate diplomatic development late Thursday, stating that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire with Hezbollah by an additional three weeks following talks at the White House. The extension offers a temporary pause in another flashpoint in the broader regional conflict.

The confrontation between Washington and Tehran has already had far-reaching economic consequences.

The standoff has effectively halted most exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil typically passes during peacetime. With no clear resolution in sight, concerns are growing about prolonged disruptions to global markets.

International observers are increasingly wary of the trajectory of potential negotiations. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned on Friday that any renewed talks between the U.S. and Iran risk producing a weaker agreement than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the Trump administration withdrew from in 2018.

Speaking in Cyprus, Kallas cautioned that if discussions remain narrowly focused on nuclear issues without the involvement of technical experts, the result could fall short of previous standards.

She further emphasized that excluding broader concerns—such as Iran’s missile program, its support for proxy groups, and its cyber activities in Europe—could lead to a more dangerous outcome. “There is a possibility we will end up with a more dangerous Iran,” she said, highlighting the stakes of incomplete negotiations.

Amid the escalating tensions, humanitarian efforts are also underway. A medical aid convoy departed from eastern Turkey toward Iran on Friday, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

The shipment, consisting of six trucks carrying medicines and medical supplies, left the city of Van and is set to cross into Iran via the Gurbulak border crossing. Van Health Director Muhammed Tosun noted that this latest convoy brings the total number of aid trucks sent to nine, reflecting ongoing efforts to support civilians affected by the crisis.

As military threats, political uncertainty, and humanitarian concerns converge, the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most pressing and unpredictable flashpoints in global affairs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report