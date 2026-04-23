Trump Says Iran May Have Reloaded During 2-Week Truce

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran might have loaded up their weaponry "a little bit" during the two-week ceasefire, but added that the U.S. military could knock that out in about one day.
"Don't rush me," Trump told reporters at the White House when he was asked how long was he willing to wait for a long-term peace deal with Iran.
"Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two-week hiatus, but we'll knock that out about one day, if they did," Trump added.
"I want to make the best deal. I could make a deal right now ... but I don't want to do that. I want to have it everlasting," Trump said.
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