Trump Says Iran May Have Reloaded During 2-Week Truce

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran might have loaded up their weaponry "a little bit" during ‌the two-week ceasefire, ​but added that the U.S. military could knock that out ⁠in about one day.

"Don't rush ​me," Trump told reporters at the ⁠White House when he was asked how long was he willing to ‌wait for a long-term peace ​deal with Iran.

"Their ‌navy is gone. Their air force ‌is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during ⁠the two-week hiatus, ‌but we'll ⁠knock that out about one day, if ⁠they ⁠did," Trump added.

"I want to make the ‌best deal. I could make a deal right now ... but I don't ‌want ​to do ‌that. I want to have it everlasting," Trump said.