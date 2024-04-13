UK Poll: Only 24 Percent of Muslims Believe Hamas Committed Rape, Murder on Oct. 7

British Muslims aged 18-34 are largely in denial that the Hamas terrorists committed the murder and rape atrocities in Israel of Oct. 7, 2023, if not outright backers of the terrorists and espousing antisemitic views.

Just 24% of British Muslims 18-34 say the Hamas terrorists murdered and raped Israelis during the attack – including just 19% of women among them – and J.L. Partners' latest polling points to radical Islamic views in the United Kingdom if not antisemitism among those younger voting-age Muslims.

The younger generation of the expanding Muslim community in the U.K. points to a generational shift of the U.K. population, electorate, and potentially the political authority of Great Britain.

Alarmingly, just 24% say Israel has a right to exist, pointing to potential genocidal views among the young U.K. Muslim community.

And a majority of 53% U.K. young Muslims sympathize with the Hamas terrorists rather than Israel amid the war. Just 24% have a negative view of the Hamas terrorist group.

Other alarming findings:

A majority 52% of young U.K. Muslims say the BBC is biased toward Israel versus Hamas terrorists.

And that same 52% majority says Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack was intended to further the anti-Israel cause.

The U.K. Muslim college graduates are even more radical in their terrorist ideology, as 62% say Oct. 7 terrorism was because Hamas wanted to forward the anti-Israel cause.

On the electorate, the young Muslims are overwhelmingly Labour Party voters (61%), compared to just 12% conservative. Having a large sway over the young Muslim vote could help turn the U.K. political policymakers to their agenda.

J.L. Partners and Number Cruncher polled a nationally representative sample of 1,000 British Muslims from Feb. 14-March 12 and a nationally representative sample of 2,013 in the general public March 4-6. The margins of error were plus or minus 3.1 percentage points for Muslims and plus or minus 2.1 percentage points for the general.