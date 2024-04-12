ADL's Greenblatt: Newsmax 'Spotlight' Helps Fight Antisemitism

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt handed out plaudits to Newsmax on Friday for shining the "spotlight" on the resurgence of antisemitism, especially at the country’s institutions of higher education.

Greenblatt said that antisemitism and anti-Zionism are becoming "normalized" in the U.S., enabled by the left.

"I so appreciate the spotlight that Newsmax as a network continues to shine on this very significant and pervasive problem," Greenblatt said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I thank God for your leadership," Greenblatt said, adding, "and this show in particular has been great on it."

Greenblatt joined the show the day after ADL released its annual Campus Antisemitism Report Card. With 13 schools receiving "F" grades and just two getting "A's," Greenblatt told guest host Tom Basile that ADL has seen a "sort of amplification of antisemitism on college campuses."

"So we released this report card to offer an analytic framework that provides an empirical, objective, fact base that allows applicants or parents or alumni or donors to understand. Is the institution, simply put, doing enough to protect their Jewish students?" Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt was asked why there has been a rise in antisemitism on college campuses. Look no farther than a school that earned a "D" in ADL's report card, Greenblatt said.

"I think we've seen antisemitism normalized. Frankly we've seen anti-Zionism normalized to the point where a UCLA lecturer, like today, called the self-immolation of that deranged person in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., a quote, 'revolutionary suicide,' or something so bizarro."

"Let's be clear about this, right? If you harass and intimidate and terrorize people because of where they're from, or how they pray, you're not an activist; you're a bigot. You're not some kind of advocate, right? You are an extremist," Greenblatt said. "And for some reason, Tom, we've allowed this anti-Zionism, this kind of intolerance to seep into the system.

"The Democratic Party and the left — and I say this as someone who worked for President [Barack] Obama — but I am still clear-eyed enough to recognize hate when it happens. And it’s shameful, shameful to see this taking place at our higher education system, which has always been the jewel of America."

