ADL Fails Harvard, MIT in Antisemitism Report Card

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) were among 13 schools to receive failing grades from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in its annual Campus Antisemitism Report Card published Thursday.

University of Pennsylvania was given a "D," meaning that the three schools called before Congress late last year over their handling of antisemitism on campus are either still deficient or outright failing in their antisemitism-prevention policies, according to the ADL.

The other 11 schools with "F" grades were the University of Chicago, Stanford University, Princeton University, Tufts University, the University of Virginia, Michigan State University, the State University of New York (SUNY) at Purchase, SUNY Rockland Community College, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Swarthmore College.

Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, and Yale University also received "D" grades.

Overall, two schools received an "A," 17 schools received a "B," 29 schools received a "C," and 24 schools received a "D," in addition to the 13 F grades of the 85 schools assessed by ADL. The 85 schools assessed have the highest proportion of Jewish students.

"Every campus should get an A — that's not grade inflation, that's the minimum that every group on every campus expects. Like all students, Jewish students deserve to feel safe and supported on campus. They deserve a learning environment free from antisemitism and hate. But that hasn't been the experience with antisemitism running rampant on campus since even before October 7," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.

Brandeis University and Elon University earned the two "A's" from ADL.

The report card comes the same day that House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote a letter to Harvard over its inaction regarding an October incident in which an Israeli student was accosted and repeatedly grabbed during a "die-in" held by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee. Stefanik blasted what she called Harvard's "cultural rot."

The ADL report card dinged Harvard for its high frequency of severe antisemitic and anti-Zionist incidents and other antisemitic and anti-Zionist incidents as well as many antisemitic speakers or programs on campus.

In the aftermath of her testimony on Capitol Hill in December, Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard. Elizabeth Magill resigned as Penn president before Gay. Only MIT's president, Sally Kornbluth, survived the scrutiny of her testimony and getting an "F" from the ADL.