Trump: Rebuilding Gaza 'Maybe the Easiest Part'

Donald Trump told leaders at the international summit on Monday in Egypt that "now the rebuilding begins" in Gaza where Israel and Hamas agreed to the president's peace plan.

Trump added that rebuilding Gaza "is maybe going to be the easiest part," with the reconstruction requiring the area be "demilitarized and that a new, honest civilian police force must be allowed to create a safe condition for the people."

The Gaza war began shortly after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when roughly 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 more were taken hostage.

A ceasefire document, initiated by Trump, was signed during the international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Trump joined mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in signing the document.

"This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for," Trump said. "They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen with the historic agreement we've just signed.

"Those prayers of millions have finally been answered."

Trump flew to Egypt after speaking to the Israeli Parliament hours after Hamas released the 20 remaining living hostages.

"We've achieved what everybody said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East, and it's a very simple expression, peace in the Middle East," Trump said in Egypt.

"After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over. Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment, and other supplies — much of it paid for by people in this room. Civilians are returning to their homes. The hostages are reuniting. It's beautiful."

The president said a "new and beautiful day is rising."

"And now the rebuilding begins," he said. "The rebuilding is maybe going to be the easiest part. I think we've done a lot of the hardest part because the rest comes together."

Trump spoke with international leaders standing behind him on the stage.

"We've all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves, but we don't want to fund anything having to do with bloodshed, hatred or terror, as has happened in the past," Trump said.

"And for the same reason, we're also agreed that Gaza's reconstruction requires that it be demilitarized and that a new, honest civilian police force must be allowed to create a safe condition for the people in Gaza."

He noted that war's end, "with God's help, it will be the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East."

"From this moment forward, we can build a region that's strong and stable and prosperous and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all," he said. "We want to get rid of the terror and get on to other things. There are many other things in life that are so good."

Trump mentioned the Abraham Accords, a series of U.S.-brokered agreements that formally normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations that include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

"We're going to get a lot of people joining the Abraham Accords,” he said of the agreements signed during his first term. "We have the four great nations that did it early on, and they stayed with it. And then you had the Biden administration, which is the worst administration in the history of our country. And obviously they did nothing on that and anything else.

"And now a lot of people, even today, they're talking about all joining up. So, so many people have talked to me about that. And it's going to be a great tribute to really the United States."

Trump asked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to say a few words, and Sharif said his country nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.