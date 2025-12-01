French Teens Arrested in Antisemitic Attack Plot

Two radicalized French teenagers accused of plotting an antisemitic attack have been formally charged and ordered into custody following four days of intensive questioning, Le Parisien reported Monday.

Investigators say a message referencing a possible attack "within five days," along with a photo of a knife, led to the investigation.

According to the newspaper, citing confirmation from the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-olds were charged in Paris on Sunday with "criminal terrorist conspiracy."

Both suspects were immediately placed in pretrial detention at the request of prosecutors.

They are the 19th and 20th minors charged with terrorism in 2025, according to the report.

French authorities told the outlet the surge underscores a sharp and unprecedented shift toward younger recruits within the country's jihadist threat — a trend accompanied by growing extremism and increasingly violent intentions.

Investigators allege the two teens were preparing a violent attack against Jews and were supporters of the Islamic State.

According to the report, the teens were active in an encrypted WhatsApp group known as "100," which is believed to gather radicalized ISIS sympathizers and disseminate extremist messaging.

The probe is being led by France's General Directorate for Internal Security, which has intensified its focus on the online radicalization of minors.

Authorities say digital platforms — especially encrypted channels — have become critical spaces where terror networks try to indoctrinate and mobilize young people.