2 N.J. Men Arrested in ISIS-Inspired Mich. Terror Probe

Two men from New Jersey have been arrested in connection with the ongoing terror investigation in suburban Detroit, law enforcement officials said.

A 19-year-old from Montclair was reportedly apprehended in the Terminal B food court at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday morning, while the other man, also from Montclair, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Two officials who spoke with NBC News said the 19-year-old allegedly said he wanted to train with Middle Eastern terror group ISIS and was planning to fly to Turkey, perhaps in an attempt to travel to Syria.

The 19-year-old man was originally planning to travel to Turkey on Nov. 17, the outlet's sources said, but allegedly arranged to fly sooner after news broke about the thwarted Halloween weekend attack. The officials said he arrived at the airport in Newark on Tuesday morning and was planning to catch a 12:30 a.m. flight on Wednesday.

Members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested the 19-year-old at the airport, and officials have not revealed what charges he is being held on as they continue to probe a possible New Jersey-Detroit connection.

Both men are expected to appear in federal court in Newark later on Wednesday, with the charges expected to be announced later in the day also.

NBC News reported that the two suspects were identified by multiple sources as Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal and Milo Sederat.

The U.S. Attorney's office in New Jersey, FBI and NYPD Intelligence reportedly led the New York metro area investigation, which is ongoing.

Investigators believe the Michigan terror plot was inspired by Islamic State extremism and are investigating whether those in custody were potentially radicalized in an online chat room.

People familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the online group had discussed carrying out an attack around Halloween, which they referred to as "pumpkin day."