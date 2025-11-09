6 Now Arrested in FBI-Foiled, ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot

Federal agents have arrested six young men across three states in connection with an Islamic State-inspired terror plot that allegedly targeted Jewish communities and gay bars in Dearborn, Michigan, over Halloween, authorities confirmed.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force disrupted the multistate network after uncovering encrypted messages revealing plans to attack civilians and later travel to Syria to join ISIS, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The men reportedly purchased firearms and ammunition and trained at shooting ranges.

Alina Habba, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the first two arrests Wednesday, identifying one suspect as Milo Sedarat, 19, of Montclair, New Jersey — the son of a Queens College English professor.

Sedarat was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization and transmitting violent antisemitic threats.

A nearly 100-page criminal complaint details Sedarat's hatred toward Jews, citing messages in which he called himself "the biggest antisemite in America" and fantasized about mass executions. In one message, he allegedly wrote, "I hope a second Holocaust happens to them."

Prosecutors say Sedarat once told friends he wanted to "drive into" an Israeli protest and later claimed he dreamed of lining up and executing 500 Jewish men. He also threatened to kill a rabbi and his mother's Jewish friends for "brainwashing her into being a Zionist."

Another suspect, Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel, 19, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Turkey, authorities said. His mother, Meral Guzel, is a senior official with the U.N. Women's Entrepreneurship Program.

Jimenez-Guzel, a freshman at Rowan University in New Jersey, has been charged with attempting to aid a foreign terror group.

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said there was never any direct threat to the campus and that the school is cooperating fully with federal investigators.

Four additional suspects — Mohmed Ali, 20; Majed Mahmoud, 20; Ayob Nasser, 19; and another unnamed man — face federal firearms and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors allege the group discussed replicating "the same thing as France," referencing the 2015 ISIS-coordinated attacks in Paris.

Officials say the investigation remains active as agents examine digital evidence tied to overseas terrorist recruitment.

"This case is a sobering reminder of how extremist ideologies continue to radicalize young Americans online," one federal law enforcement source said Sunday.