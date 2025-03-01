Mike Waltz: Zelenskyy Doesn't Get 'There's a New Sheriff'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy didn't learn anything from his dustup with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance and is acting like an "ex-girlfriend" who keeps wanting to argue the same points rather than moving forward, national security adviser Mike Waltz said Saturday.

"He's clearly solely focused on believing he needs to fact-check and correct every nuance," Waltz said in an interview on Sirius XM's "Breitbart News Saturday." "You know, it's like [an] ex-girlfriend that wants to argue, you know, everything that you said nine years ago, rather than moving the relationship forward."

Zelenskyy, appearing on Fox News after the dustup in the Oval Office, had the opportunity to apologize and to say he is in favor of hitting a reset button and moving forward with a deal with the United States on Ukraine's restources, "but that's not what we heard," said Waltz.

"At least we've heard some gratitude to the hardworking American taxpayer that's devoted billions and billions of their money that could have gone to infrastructure or back in their own pockets or debt, or what have you," said Waltz.

However, Zelenskyy has gotten used to hearing from former President Joe Biden that he can get as much money as he wants and "has not gotten the message there's a new sheriff in town," he said.

Meanwhile, Waltz said he believes Zelenskyy was "playing to his base back home" while Trump is determined to get both Ukraine and Russia into talks.

Part of Zelenskyy's argument is to have security guarantees against further attacks from Russia, but Waltz said that argument has been made before.

"It's like negotiating the details of a warranty, and we're still trying to get everybody together to buy the car," he said. "President Trump says, 'Stop putting the cart before the horse. I'm trying to get [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop the fighting and you to stop the fighting and understand the terms of how that's going to be.'"

But Ukraine wants to "argue the fine print for a deal that the ink hasn't even started on yet," said Waltz.

"They seem to be obsessed with knowing that this will be forever permanent, never violated. And the alternative then is this meat grinder of people that day by day is killing thousands of his citizens. We've clearly got a lot of hard work to do ahead of us."

Waltz also discussed the decision that was made Friday to stop the meeting with Zelenskyy and have him leave.

"President Trump, it became clear in that meeting, if you remember a moment where he said, 'You know, I'm glad this is all playing out in front of the press, because what you're seeing is the other side is not interested in actually ending the war and accepting the reality of his situation and that he doesn't have very many cards,'" said Waltz.

"Essentially, Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio and I echoed that when we walked in," he continued. "They were stunned. I don't know how they thought they could move forward after that kind of very public episode with the, you know, the entire world watching."