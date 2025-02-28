EU Leaders Stand With Zelenskyy After Trump Spat

A White House meeting that involved President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into a verbal brawl.

President Trump said Zelenskyy, "disrespected the United States" in a verbal spat that involved all three men. The meeting was supposed to be a prelude to a potential mineral rights deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. Zelenzkyy left the White House with no signed document.

Leaders of some European Union nations are now coming to the defense of Zelenskyy. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said it is clear “the free world needs a new leader” following the White House disruption. She continued in a post on X, “Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine. We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the [aggressor],” reported The Hill.

Moldava President Maia Sandu also took to X to voice support for Zelenskyy, "The truth is simple. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine defends its freedom — and ours. We stand with Ukraine.”

Additional Ukraine support has been voiced from the prime ministers of Sweden, Latvia, Norway, the Czechia, and foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands, reported The Hill.