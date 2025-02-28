Zelenskyy: Relations With Trump Can Be Mended After Spat

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday the dustup he had with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House earlier in the day was "bad for both sides" but that relations between the countries were not irreparably damaged.

Zelenskyy was in Washington, D.C., to sign a deal that would give the U.S. access to his country's vast mineral resources in exchange for security guarantees. But the brouhaha that included a heated exchange among Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance in front of the media in the Oval Office led to the abrupt exit of Ukraine's leader and his delegation and the canceling of a planned luncheon and joint news conference.

Zelenskyy told Fox News he was "not sure we did something bad" when asked about the heated exchange but admitted the dustup was "bad for both sides." He added his relationship with Trump can be mended.

"Yes, of course, because it's relations more than two presidents," he said. "It's the historical relations, strong relations between our people. And that's why I always began ... to thank your people from our people.

"Of course, thankful to the president and, of course, to Congress. But first of all, to your people ... we wanted very much to have all strong relations and where it counted. We will have it."