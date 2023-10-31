WH's Kirby: Israel Aims to Curb Civilian Casualties

The White House on Tuesday expressed confidence that Israel is attempting to minimize civilian casualties during its airstrikes and ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas attacks.

The U.S. recognizes the damage to infrastructure and casualties, John Kirby, White House spokesperson on foreign policy and national security, told reporters on Tuesday, but has not yet supported a cease-fire, citing concerns that it would solidify Hamas' position, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization.

Some humanitarian groups and lawmakers have called for a cease-fire and criticized U.S. support for Israel's response. The Israeli military claimed responsibility for a strike on a refugee camp on Tuesday that killed a Hamas commander, but the White House said believes Israel is attempting to minimize civilian impact.

"We observe that, and we're not accepting of any single civilian death," Kirby said.

"Unlike Russia in Ukraine, and unlike what Hamas did on the 7th of October, the killing of civilians is not a war aim of Israel," Kirby said. "I'm not denying that it's happening; of course it is. And it's tragic. But it's not the goal of Israeli forces to go out and deliberately take innocent civilian life. And they have tried to make efforts to minimize that."

Kirby said he had not seen reports on the civilian deaths at the refugee camp and was commenting generally.

"What I can tell you is that we have indications that they are trying," Kirby said. "I'm not predicting that on any given day they aren't going to fail to meet their own expectations about killing civilians. Sadly, our own experience as a military over the last 20 years has shown us that even with our best intentions and all the efforts we put into avoiding civilian casualties, we still cause them. And it's tragic each and every time."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Tuesday "emphasized the need to take feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians" during a telephone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the State Department said, amid the conflict with Hamas.

"The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.