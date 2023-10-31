Israelis Push Netanyahu to Prioritize Hostages

Protests in Israel are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make the rescue of hostages taken by Hamas in the attack on Oct. 7 the military's main priority, NBC News reports.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer group that was formed to help advocate for Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, established a protest space in a square outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, which is located across from the Defense Ministry.

A crowd of demonstrators amassed there last weekend during a speech by Netanyahu to the nation. Two people using megaphones led chants of "Bring them home now!" for about 20 minutes, according to NBC.

Over 200 Israelis are still being held hostage by Hamas, and their families have become increasingly vocal in their calls for Netanyahu to do more to help free their loved ones.

Earlier on Saturday, Netanyahu had met with a group of representatives from the families of hostages being held in Gaza, and he reportedly told them that Israel "will exhaust every possibility" to rescue the hostages.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Saturday that the group is "ready to conduct an immediate prisoner exchange deal that includes the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for all prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance."

The representatives pressed the prime minister to accept this "everyone for everyone" exchange with Hamas. Netanyahu said at a later press conference that this option is among the ones being discussed, but did not elaborate.