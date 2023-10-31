IDF Strikes Refugee Camp, Hamas Commander Killed

The Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that a senior commander for the terrorist group Hamas was killed in an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp north of Gaza City.

Ibrahim Biari, leader of a Hamas battalion at the camp, was accused by Israeli intelligence of helping plot the deadly Oct. 7 attack that killed over 1,000 civilians in southern Israel.

He was one of a "large number of terrorists" killed in the "wide-scale strike," according to the IDF, which specifically targeted him as well as Hamas infrastructure and other militants at the camp.

"Biari oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the IDF entered," the IDF stated, noting that he was involved in other past operations against Israel, including the 2004 attack at the Port of Ashdod.

"The strike damaged Hamas' command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against IDF soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

The IDF then reiterated its warning for civilians in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate southwards.

Palestinian health officials claimed at least 50 Palestinians were killed in the strikes, and another 150 were wounded. They were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian Hospital.

Meanwhile, the IDF said Tuesday night that its ground troops killed about 50 militants in Jabalia in the past day, The Wall Street Journal reported. Those casualties do not appear to have come from the strikes.

Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight refugee camps, which can more appropriately be called permanent communities after decades of inhabitation.

The United Nations estimates that around 116,000 Palestinians live in Jabalia.

Israel has killed a slate of Hamas leaders since it launched its retaliation on the group. The IDF has claimed the heads of over 55 named members, including commanders, intelligence officials, and politicians.