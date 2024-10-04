Holt to Newsmax: Israel Strike on Yemen Indicates Coalition Activity from UK, US

What the world will learn in the coming hours is that the strike Friday in Sana'a, Yemen, "was actually a British/American strike, which indicates to me that we're getting some coalition activity on behalf of Israel," retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday.

U.S./British air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen, including its capital, Sana'a, and Hudaydah Airport, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of Yemen, and residents said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Strikes also targeted the south of Dhamar city, Al Masirah TV added.

Houthi fighters have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

The Houthi attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners re-route vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

Holt told "Newsline" what Israel is doing, "whether it's Hezbollah or Hamas and in the West Bank," is "taking care of what I would call cleanup operations, more assassinations, more key figures coming off the table because they're setting the stage for what will be their response to Iran. Iran is exasperated.

"My sources tell me they had fired 400 missiles that day. Only 200 got through, 181 that were there to deal with. And so, they're having tremendous problems there. They're in disarray and they're watching their proxies get mopped up while the proxies are getting more and more debilitated, Iran becomes more and more vulnerable. And their nuclear facilities and their oil facilities could be in play. Iran is already threatening the Arab states that they will attack their oil infrastructure if Israel comes for them."

