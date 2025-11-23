WATCH TV LIVE

Hamas Mapped IDF Bases Pre-Oct. 7 via Social Media

Sunday, 23 November 2025 12:43 PM EST

Hamas terrorists used fake Instagram profiles to track nearly 100,000 Israel Defense Forces soldiers and map military bases for years ahead of their massacre of Israeli citizens beginning Oct. 7, 2023, The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday.

The report cites an IDF investigation into the Oct. 7 attacks, which left more than 1,200 Israelis dead, largely civilians.

Up to 2,500 Hamas terrorists took part in the group's intelligence system, tracking IDF soldiers' personal social media for years and turning their posts into daily intelligence updates on base layouts, unit positions, and potential security gaps, according to the report.

Hamas operatives also built fake "avatar" profiles to gain access to soldiers' private Facebook and Instagram accounts. Using "shadow" accounts, other operatives slipped into WhatsApp groups tied to the IDF, the Post reported.

Drawing on images and videos from inside bases, TikTok posts by soldiers, and footage from military ceremonies and parades, Hamas built precise models of IDF bases, mapping exits, entries, security cameras, armories, and the placement of quick-response teams, according to the report.

Hamas used the digital models to produce maps and run 3D simulations, even equipping Nukhba terrorists with VR headsets to practice penetrating Israeli bases, the report said.

The terrorists also trained on physical mock-ups of bases near the Gaza border. Israel was aware the models existed, but not of their remarkable accuracy.

"We did not imagine how accurate they were," a senior officer said.

Another officer, from the Air Force, noted, "Hamas knew this base better than I did, and I served there for many years."

Hamas launched the surprise cross-border assault on Israel in homes, at military bases, and at a music festival. Terrorists stormed communities near Gaza, burning houses and executing families. They also abducted roughly 240 men, women, children, and elderly Israelis, taking them into Gaza as hostages.

Only the remains of three hostages are still in Gaza.

