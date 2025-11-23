Israeli Military Says it Killed Hamas Commander in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had killed a local Hamas terrorist commander in Gaza, as both Israel and the Palestinian militant group continue to trade accusations of ceasefire violation.

The post identified the commander as Alaa Al-Hadidi, head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters. It said he was killed in one of the attacks across the strip on Saturday.

Hamas did not release a statement on the commander's reported killing.

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on Gaza on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said were in response to the terrorist group sending a fighter into Israeli-controlled territory.

Five senior Hamas members were killed, he said on Saturday. Gaza health authorities reported that at least 20 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strikes.