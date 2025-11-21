IDF Uncovers 4.3-Mile Hamas Tunnel Network in Gaza's South

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday it had uncovered one of the largest and most complex Hamas tunnel networks found so far in Gaza, a route stretching more than 4.3 miles and descending roughly 82 feet.

The underground route, which the military said ran under "a densely populated Rafah neighborhood and through an UNRWA compound, mosques, clinics, kindergartens and schools," included 80 hideouts.

In addition to being employed by senior Hamas terrorists to store weapons and plan attacks during extended stays, the network was used to hide the remains of slain IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin for 4,000-plus days.

Hamas terrorists killed Goldin in Shejaiya, Gaza City, on Aug. 1, 2014, hours after a ceasefire took effect in that year's war ("Operation Protective Edge") between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group. His body was returned on Nov. 9, 2025, as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal.

Defense Minister Israel Katz tweeted on Thursday, "This is the tunnel where Lt. Hadar Goldin was held. More than 8 kilometers and 80 (!) bedrooms.

"We must destroy the underground terror city that Hamas built in Gaza. The IDF is working non-stop to carry out the mission," continued Katz, who added, "Until the last tunnel."

Katz said on Oct. 12 that he had instructed the military to prepare for the destruction of Hamas's entire tunnel infrastructure as part of President Donald Trump's plan to disarm the terrorist group.

"The major challenge for Israel after the [first] stage of returning the hostages will be the destruction of all of Hamas's terror tunnels in Gaza, both directly by the IDF and through the international mechanism that will be established under U.S. leadership and oversight," Katz tweeted.

"This is the primary meaning of implementing the agreed principle of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and disarming Hamas," wrote the defense minister. "I have instructed the IDF to prepare to carry out the mission."

On Nov. 11, hours after Goldin's funeral at the Kfar Saba Military Cemetery, the IDF announced it had destroyed the tunnel into which the Givati Brigade officer's remains were taken in 2014.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces destroyed another Hamas tunnel that terrorists used to kill three of their fellow soldiers some 11 months ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Nov. 2 that the army was "systematically eliminating" two Hamas pockets in areas of the Gaza Strip under Israeli military control — in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stressed freedom of action to protect troops positioned in the Strip, saying that "if there is an attempt to harm our forces, we strike those who inflict the harm and also their organization, for the purpose of protecting our forces."

On Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes in response to terrorist fire targeting troops in the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF on Thursday confirmed that the airstrikes killed Abdallah Abu Shamala, identified as the head of Hamas' naval array, and Fadi Abu Mustafa, a senior terrorist involved in holding Israeli hostages.

According to the military, Abu Shamala played a central role in Hamas' seaborne terrorist operations, including a 2014 attempt to infiltrate the IDF's Zikim outpost and planning the Oct. 7, 2023, maritime assault.

Abu Mustafa, described as the "chief constructor" of the Khan Yunis Brigade's tunnel network, was involved in guarding Israeli hostages including Nimrod Cohen and David Cunio, the IDF said.

Also on Thursday, IDF soldiers opened fire at two Hamas terrorists who crossed the ceasefire-instituted Yellow Line and approached troops in southern Gaza, the military said, adding that "a hit was identified."

Hamas has consistently violated the ceasefire since it went into effect on Oct. 10, including several terrorists firing on Israeli troops in the Rafah area on Oct. 19, killing two and prompting Israeli retaliatory airstrikes.

