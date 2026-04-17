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Tags: donald trump | nato | strait of hormuz | iran conflict

Trump Tells NATO to 'Stay Away' After Strait Reopens

By    |   Friday, 17 April 2026 04:17 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday said NATO contacted him to offer help after Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz had reopened, but he told the alliance to "stay away," doubling down on his characterization of NATO as a "paper tiger."

Iran said Friday it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that is one of the world's most vital oil transit chokepoints, to commercial vessels.

Trump said the U.S. blockade on Iranian ships and ports "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S., including on its nuclear program.

"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!"

Trump's post came after a meeting in Paris involving about 50 countries and international organizations, according to Fortune

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they would continue planning an international mission to restore maritime security. Starmer said the mission would be deployed "as soon as conditions allow."

Military planners are set to meet in London next week.

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies for not answering his call to help tankers move through the strait, where one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

He has also singled out Starmer, who cited possible international law violations in declining Trump's request to use U.K. bases for strikes on Iran. After Iran retaliated in March, Starmer reversed course and let the U.S. use Royal Air Force base Fairford  for "defensive" strikes.

Trump later rejected Starmer's offer to send two aircraft carriers to the Gulf, writing on Truth Social, "That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer — But we will remember. We don't need people that join Wars after we've already won!"

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said during a speech last week at the Reagan Institute's Center for Peace Through Strength in Washington, D.C., that the alliance was "a bit slow" in supporting U.S. efforts against Iran, but added Trump was partly to blame for not informing allies ahead of time.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump on Friday said NATO contacted him to offer help after Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz had reopened, but he told the alliance to "stay away," doubling down on his characterization of NATO as a "paper tiger."
donald trump, nato, strait of hormuz, iran conflict
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2026-17-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 04:17 PM
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