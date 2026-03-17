Pentagon: Boat Strikes 'Just the Beginning' in Cartel Fight

A senior Pentagon official told lawmakers Tuesday that U.S. military operations targeting Latin American drug cartels are likely to expand, potentially including ground deployments, as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, Politico reported.

Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense Joseph Humire described the current effort, Operation Southern Spear, as "just the beginning," defending ongoing lethal strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats as necessary deterrence.

Since early September, U.S. forces have conducted 45 strikes, killing at least 157 people and contributing to reported declines in maritime trafficking routes.

Democrats sharply criticized the operation as an open-ended conflict lacking clear objectives or legal grounding.

Lawmakers questioned whether the strikes comply with rules of engagement and warned they could amount to extrajudicial killings.

Rep. Gilbert Cisneros, D-Calif., argued that deterrence alone does not justify lethal force, while Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., raised doubts about whether reduced boat traffic actually translates into fewer drugs reaching the U.S.

Humire signaled the campaign could expand beyond maritime interdiction, including possible land-based operations in coordination with regional partners such as Ecuador and potentially unilateral U.S. action.

Republicans on the committee defended the strategy, framing it as a necessary extension of homeland defense.

The operation reflects a shift in Trump-era policy toward treating drug cartels as "narco-terrorist" threats, blurring the line between law enforcement and military action.

Critics argue this risks entangling the U.S. in another indefinite overseas conflict without congressional authorization or a defined end state.

Legal experts have also raised concerns about sovereignty violations and the use of military force outside traditional war zones, while skeptics question whether targeting supply routes meaningfully reduces drug availability or simply displaces trafficking patterns.