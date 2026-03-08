US Military Strike on Drug Boat in Pacific Kills 6

The U.S. military killed six suspected narco-terrorists on Sunday after striking an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, U.S. Southern Command announced.

According to SOUTHCOM, the strike was carried out on Sunday by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

U.S. officials said intelligence confirmed the vessel was traveling along known narco-trafficking routes and was actively involved in drug-smuggling operations.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a statement posted on social media. "Six male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed."

The strike is the latest in a series of U.S. military operations targeting drug-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean.

Sunday's strike raises the death toll to at least 157 people since the Trump administration began targeting suspected "narcoterrorists" operating small drug-trafficking vessels in early September.

The eastern Pacific is one of the primary trafficking routes for cocaine and other illicit drugs, where smugglers often use so-called "go-fast" boats or low-profile vessels to avoid detection while transporting large quantities of narcotics north.