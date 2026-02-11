Hegseth: US 'on Offense' Against Narco-Terrorists

The U.S. military under President Donald Trump is "on offense against narco-terrorists" for the "first time in history," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told military chiefs from the Western Hemisphere on Wednesday.

Hegseth delivered the remarks as he opened the inaugural Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference, a first-of-its-kind gathering of senior military leaders from 34 nations, hosted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine and the Joint Staff.

The comments were shared publicly by Joseph M. Humire, the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas.

"Under President Trump, for the first time in history, the Department of War is on offense against narco-terrorists in our hemisphere," Hegseth said, according to excerpts posted by Humire on X.

Hegseth credited Trump's leadership and "unwillingness to accept the status quo" with refocusing U.S. defense policy on protecting shared interests closer to home.

The conference reflects a major strategic shift under Trump, who has directed the Pentagon to prioritize the Western Hemisphere over far-flung engagements in Asia and the Middle East.

Hegseth emphasized that the administration's "America First" doctrine begins in the Americas, calling on regional partners to work collectively to prevent criminal networks and hostile actors from exploiting their territory.

"We must work together to prevent any adversary or criminal actor from exploiting your territory or using your infrastructure to threaten what [former President] Teddy Roosevelt once called 'permanent peace in this hemisphere,'" Hegseth said.

According to The New York Times, the meeting brought together top defense officials from more than 30 countries, including European allies with territories in the region.

Caine was expected to lead discussions centered on Trump's updated national security strategy and national defense strategy, which place renewed emphasis on border security, counter-narcotics operations, and combating transnational criminal organizations.

Gen. Francis L. Donovan, head of U.S. Southern Command, is pressing for deeper coordination to dismantle drug trafficking networks across Latin America and the Caribbean, while Gen. Gregory M. Guillot of U.S. Northern Command is highlighting the role of advanced surveillance technology to secure borders and disrupt smuggling routes.

The conference also underscores the administration's revival of its hemispheric policy, often described as a modernized Monroe Doctrine.

Trump officials argue that narco-terrorism, fentanyl trafficking, and cartel violence pose direct threats to U.S. national security — threats previous administrations failed to confront decisively.

The Times reported that the U.S. is increasing pressure on Mexico to allow expanded joint operations targeting fentanyl labs and cartel leadership, a move aligned with Trump's broader crackdown on drug traffickers fueling America's overdose crisis.

Supporters say the new posture sends a clear signal that the United States will no longer tolerate lawless networks destabilizing neighboring nations and poisoning American communities.

By putting the Americas first, Trump officials argue, Washington is restoring deterrence, strengthening alliances, and reclaiming a leadership role in its own hemisphere.