To Understand Arsonists, Check Their Motives

The Psychology of Fire Setting

We've heard of pyromania, referring to pathological, frequent fire setting, usually for personal gratification, as opposed to other motives.

As we might expect, due to the significant dangers such conduct presents to life and property, clinicians and community partners want to examine diagnostic criteria as soon as possible to consider potential treatment options, to prevent disaster.

But we don’t often hear about the "fire starter next door," as many arsonists do not light fires in their own backyards . . . unless they have large backyards, that is.

In rural areas, some of these intentionally lit fires explode into uncontained blazes that capture headlines and consume excessive amounts of land.

So, does that mean that rural arsonists behave differently?

Perhaps: research explains.

Land to Burn: Rural Fire Starters

Rita Ribeiro et al. (2024) examined the typology of rural arsonists, seeking to characterize patterns of criminal behavior.

Using criminal records, they analyzed the psychosocial and sociodemographic characteristics, criminal behavior and crime scene information of 450 rural arsonists.

They found that 61% of rural arsonists had mental health issues and problems with alcohol. But compared to previous literature, most offenders were older adults, employed, who had no criminal record.

Ribeiro et al. (ibid.) classified rural arsonists into three groups: 1) Expressive – Mental Health Problems (39%), 2) Expressive – Alcohol Consumption (38%), and 3) Instrumental – Socially Adjusted (23%).

Ribeiro et al. (supra) note that the primary characteristics of rural arsonists in their study revealed they were older than in most studies, with less than 20% age 29 or younger, perhaps suggesting that those living in rural areas are typically older than those who live in urban areas.

They also found that most were male, considering the prevalence of male offenders across all other types of crimes.

Rural Fire Setters Often Have Rural Professions

Regarding what the rural arsonists did for a living, they found that 54% were working, mainly in agricultural or forestry jobs as well as craft-related trades.

They found that because 86% of the rural arsonists in their study sparked fires where they lived or worked, some of them possibly set fires on the clock.

They also noted as a practical matter, that access to the target area is easier when an offender lives or works in the vicinity, close to agricultural or forest land.

Accordingly, rural arsonists who are worked in forestry or agriculture have a higher risk of fire setting, especially during working hours, than arsonists with other jobs.

Offenders Sparked by Expressive Motivation

Ribeiro et al. (supra) found that most of the arsonists in their study had an expressive motivation, especially for revenge or rage.

Half did not know the owner of the property they lit on fire, and afterwards, although most left the scene, they confessed when subsequently questioned.

The composition of the second most populous group, Expressive – Alcohol Consumption, appears to suggest that rural arsonists who struggle with alcohol also have an expressive motivation for fire setting.

Ribeiro et al. (supra) note that rural arsonists in the third group, Instrumental – Socially Adjusted, set fires motivated by material gains or rewards.

Interesting, this group differed from the other two in that they lived with their family, were employed in agriculture or forestry, and did not report alcohol abuse or mental health problems, suggesting better community assimilation.

They also note that the fact that this group is the least prevalent suggests that rural arsonists frequently have mental health or alcohol problems and are expressively motivated to set fires, rather than motivated for material gain.

Taken in context, apparently in seeking to understand arsonist behavior, motive matters, and so does geography.

Thankfully, whether residing in urban or rural areas, alone or with family, help is available.

The preceding article was originally published in Psychology Today, and is used with the permission of its author.

Wendy L. Patrick, JD, MDiv, Ph.D., is an award-winning career trial attorney and media commentator. She is host of "Live with Dr. Wendy" on KCBQ, and a daily guest on other media outlets, delivering a lively mix of flash, substance, and style. Read Dr. Wendy L. Patrick's Reports — More Here.