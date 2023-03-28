Pataki Best Fit to Oversee Ukraine Humanitarian Relief

Something happened recently that the national media has largely ignored.

Former three term Gov. George Pataki, R-N.Y., has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. No other single person has done more than Pataki for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

While U.S. taxpayers have footed an enormous bill through the U.S. Agency for International Development (AID), there is very little, if any, evidence of that assistance actually reaching the long-suffering Ukrainian people.

What is making a difference are the needed supplies getting to the Ukrainian people through Pataki’s efforts.

He works with churches, synagogues, and other faith based organizations, and does so concertedly.

In recent years, Ukraine has been plagued by war and political turmoil; its people are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

AID has budgeted and spent billions to support Ukrainian relief efforts.

However, as someone who recently participated in a humanitarian relief trip to Ukraine led by Mr. Pataki, I can attest that the help the Ukrainian people have received has come from private sector faith-based groups like Pataki's George Pataki Leadership Center, not from AID.