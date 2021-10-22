×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Polls | zogby | food | inflation | prices

Zogby Poll: Nearly 30% Skipping Meals Because of High Prices

empty shopping cart in grocery store aisle
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 22 October 2021 11:08 AM

Nearly 3 in 10 people say the increased cost of food, sparked by inflation, has forced them or their families to skip meals, according to a new Zogby Poll.

Here are how the poll results break down:

  • 29.3% say they or their families have skipped meals due to price increases, compared to 65.5% that say they have not.
  • 32% of women say they or their families have had to skip meals, compared to 63% who say they have not had to.
  • 26% of men say they or their families have skipped meals because of the prices, while 69% say they have not.
  • 34% of Republican voters say they or their families have had to miss meals, compared to 61% who say they have not.
  • 24% of Democrats say they or their families have skipped meals, while 72% say they have not.
  • 31% of independents say they or their families have missed meals, compared to 63% who say they have not.

"Food insecurity is becoming increasingly too familiar these days," pollster Jonathan Zogby is quoted as saying by the Washington Examiner.  "As the gap between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ widens, more and more Americans are finding it harder to meet ends daily."

The poll, conducted Oct. 8-10, surveyed 896 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Nearly 3 in 10 people say the increased cost of food, sparked by inflation, has forced them or their families to skip meals, according to a new Zogby Poll. Here are how the poll results break down: 29.3% say...
zogby, food, inflation, prices
224
2021-08-22
Friday, 22 October 2021 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved