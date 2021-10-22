Zogby Poll: Nearly 30% Skipping Meals Because of High Prices

Nearly 3 in 10 people say the increased cost of food, sparked by inflation, has forced them or their families to skip meals, according to a new Zogby Poll.

Here are how the poll results break down:

29.3% say they or their families have skipped meals due to price increases, compared to 65.5% that say they have not.

32% of women say they or their families have had to skip meals, compared to 63% who say they have not had to.

26% of men say they or their families have skipped meals because of the prices, while 69% say they have not.

34% of Republican voters say they or their families have had to miss meals, compared to 61% who say they have not.

24% of Democrats say they or their families have skipped meals, while 72% say they have not.

31% of independents say they or their families have missed meals, compared to 63% who say they have not.

"Food insecurity is becoming increasingly too familiar these days," pollster Jonathan Zogby is quoted as saying by the Washington Examiner. "As the gap between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ widens, more and more Americans are finding it harder to meet ends daily."

The poll, conducted Oct. 8-10, surveyed 896 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.