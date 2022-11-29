Ye, Kardashian Finalize Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian settled their divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support payments from West for their four children. The couple had a prenuptial agreement and agreed to "divide all assets and liabilities" from their marriage of six years.

The couple separated in December 2020 and Kardashian filed the judgment for a dissolution of marriage two months later.

"Commencing Dec. 1, 2022, respondent [West] shall pay to petitioner [Kardashian] as and for child support the sum of $200,000 per month," the court documents stated. "The child support shall be paid by wire transfer on the first day of each month to an account to be designated by petitioner.

Both West and Kardashian will be responsible for their children's uninsured "healthcare, medical, and dental expenses." Kardashian will continue to pay for the children's insurance for as long as it is available or "until each child turns 26, without contribution from respondent."

The two will split costs for the children's private school education and college expenses, as well as their private security expenses.

"The parties agree that during their marriage they acquired no community assets together and that as of the Date of Separation and the date of this Stipulated Judgment they owned no community assets," West's and Kardashian's agreement said.

If the two cannot agree to "major decisions relating to the Minor Children's health, education and welfare," West and Kardashian will engage in mediation for "at least three hours with a mutually agreed upon retired judicial officer based in Southern California."

They will have to both make a "good faith effort" to resolve any disputes. If they are not able to resolve their disagreements, they can "petition the court for relief as to those then unresolved disputes." However, if one party will not participate in mediation, the other party will have "sole decision-making power regarding the item(s) then in dispute."

The settlement averted a trial that had been set for next month.