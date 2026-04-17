Trump Says UFO Review Uncovered 'Interesting' Documents

President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration’s review of UFO-related material uncovered a number ‌of “interesting” documents, adding that ​an initial tranche of records is expected to be ⁠released soon.

"We found many very ​interesting documents, I must say, and the ⁠first releases will begin very, very soon so you can go out and ‌see if that ​phenomena is correct," ‌Trump told a group of supporters at ‌an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Trump in February directed ⁠U.S. agencies ‌to start ⁠releasing government files on UFOs, unidentified aerial ⁠phenomena, ⁠and possible extraterrestrial life, citing strong public interest ‌in the issue.

Trump ordered the review after accusing former President Barack Obama of ‌improperly ​sharing classified ‌information when Obama said aliens were “real” in a podcast interview.