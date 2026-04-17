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Trump Says UFO Review Uncovered 'Interesting' Documents

Trump Says UFO Review Uncovered 'Interesting' Documents

Friday, 17 April 2026 07:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration’s review of UFO-related material uncovered a number ‌of “interesting” documents, adding that ​an initial tranche of records is expected to be ⁠released soon.

"We found many very ​interesting documents, I must say, and the ⁠first releases will begin very, very soon so you can go out and ‌see if that ​phenomena is correct," ‌Trump told a group of supporters at ‌an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Trump in February directed ⁠U.S. agencies ‌to start ⁠releasing government files on UFOs, unidentified aerial ⁠phenomena, ⁠and possible extraterrestrial life, citing strong public interest ‌in the issue.

Trump ordered the review after accusing former President Barack Obama of ‌improperly ​sharing classified ‌information when Obama said aliens were “real” in a podcast interview.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration's review of UFO-related material uncovered a number of "interesting" documents, adding that ​an initial tranche of records is expected to be ⁠released soon."
trump, ufo, documents
130
2026-20-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 07:20 PM
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