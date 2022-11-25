Trump: Ye And I Had 'Quick And Uneventful' Dinner

Former President Donald Trump says he had a "quick and uneventful" dinner with musical artist Ye earlier this week.

Trump posted on Truth Social after it was reported that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, claimed the former president "started screaming" at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye added that Trump said the rapper would lose if he ran for president.

"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago," Trump posted Friday afternoon. "Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.

"We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport."

Ye last week announced plans to run for president in 2024 following a failed bid in 2020.

On Tuesday, Ye tweeted: "First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting And I had on jeans Yikes What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

On Thursday, Ye posted a video of him speaking of his meeting with the former president.

"I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard," Ye says in the video.

Ye later says that during dinner, "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose. I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history?"

Ye added, "I'm like whoa hold on, hold on, hold on. You're talking to Ye."

Earlier this month, Trump described Ye's recent comments about Jews as "rough." The rapper repeatedly has made antisemitic comments and promoted conspiracy theories.

"He made some statements, rough statements, on Jewish [people]," Trump said during an interview with conservative podcaster Chris Stigall.

Trump suggested to Stigall that Ye was being punished for supporting the former president.

"So then you ask, Well, would it have been the same thing if he didn't say all those good things about Trump?" he asked. "You know, you just don't know."