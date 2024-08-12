WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Makes X/Twitter Return With Historic 'Better Off' Post

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:55 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had not posted on X since it was known as Twitter and in the hands of anti-Trump forces that banned him as sitting president after Jan. 6.

But he made his return to the platform with posts Monday, including asking the age-old presidential campaign question "are you better off?"

"Are you better off now than you were when I was president?" Trump wrote as Elon Musk is prepping X to handle a massive rush of traffic before an interview stream Monday night. "Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.

"Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!"

Trump's own social media platform, Truth Social, had been his exclusive location for his statements, but the X platform gives the presidential candidate access to millions more in reach amid his campaign.

Trump had reportedly originally had an exclusivity clause on his posts with Truth Social.

Musk's X platform suffered a historic failure while attempting to serve a massive audience for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign launch last year. Musk was gearing up for a massive traffic rush to hear Trump's platform remarks Monday night.

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:55 PM
