WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | doj | lawsuit | mar-a-lago raid

Trump to Sue DOJ Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

By    |   Monday, 12 August 2024 12:19 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to sue the Department of Justice over the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, claiming that it was "political persecution" and unlawful.

Trump faced 40 criminal counts, including 37 felony counts, related to his handling of classified documents after more than 100 were found during the 2022 search at his estate, with prosecutors accusing him of actively obstructing attempts by the government to retrieve those documents after he left office. However, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case last month, ruling that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unlawful, a ruling that Smith is currently appealing.

A memo from the former president's legal team, which was obtained by Fox News correspondent Brooke Singman, shows that Trump now plans to argue in a lawsuit that the FBI raid had a "clear intent to engage in political persecution" and that the Justice Department has engaged in "tortious conduct" against Trump, claims which he says "are rooted in intrusion upon seclusion, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process."

Trump attorney David Epstein told Fox Business correspondent Lydia Hu in a statement: "What President Trump is doing here is not just standing up for himself — he is standing up for all Americans who believe in the rule of law and believe that you should hold the government accountable when it wrongs you."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to sue the Department of Justice over the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, claiming that it was "political persecution" and unlawful.
donald trump, doj, lawsuit, mar-a-lago raid
226
2024-19-12
Monday, 12 August 2024 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved