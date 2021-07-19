Marie Claire Calls for Media to Show More Parents Having Abortions

An international women's fashion magazine columnist called for Hollywood to show more parents having abortions, activism sure to outrage pro-life conservatives.

Marie Claire's Danielle Campoamor argued television and film should support a woman's right to choose by turning away from frequent narratives of abortion being intended for unwanted teen pregnancies, showing more parents choosing to have abortions.

"Countless studies have highlighted the importance of representation in the media, be it race, gender, relationships, body size and shape, mental health, or disability status," Campoamor's controversial opinion read. "The same is true of abortion — a safe medical procedure one in four women (as well as trans men and non-binary people) will have by the time they're 45. But accurate depictions of the most common abortion patients, parents, is still severely lacking."

The "safe medical procedure" is not safe for the aborted baby, pro life critics would argue, but she added the argument that parents denied abortions have children who live in poverty.

"Studies have shown that when parents are denied abortion care, their children are more likely to live below the poverty level or live in a home without enough money to pay for food, housing, and transportation.

"Studies have also shown that the states with the most restrictive abortion legislation have the worst maternal and infant mortality rates. Simply put, limiting or otherwise trying to stifle access to safe, legal abortion services not only harms pregnant people but also the children they're already caring for."

Pro-life critics denounced her take, including press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Abigail Marone, who tweeted:

"Disturbing – a human life is not any less valuable because his or her parents have less money – any suggestion otherwise is shameful."

Tweeters noted all women having abortions are "parents" once they are pregnant, while others rebuked the call to TV to "normalize" and "glorify" abortions "disgusting" and "repugnant."

One posted a meme of a baby with a disgruntled look and the caption reading: "Seriously?!"

The Marie Claire pro choice activist interviewed Texas women and published the abortion advocacy piece just days after the Texas Senate passed legislation to stop dangerous mail-order abortion drugs, prominent pro life group Susan B. Anthony List hailed in a press release last week.

"We're encouraged to see the Senate pass this critical legislation to protect Texas women and their unborn children," SBA List State Policy Director Sue Liebel wrote in a statement. "Chemical abortion is a growing threat across the nation. While the profit-driven abortion industry downplays the risks, these potent drugs are not safe either for unborn babies or their mothers.

"Research shows chemical abortions are even more dangerous than surgical abortion with a fourfold higher rate of complications, which can include severe bleeding, infection, incomplete abortion, or even death. Yet the Biden FDA recklessly seeks to turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion center, leaving women to fend for themselves without medical supervision."

The SBA List hailed the Texas Senate bill and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

"We thank Gov. Abbott for prioritizing the safety of women and girls, State Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. for his courageous leadership in authoring this legislation, the senators who have joined him as co-authors and all our pro-life allies for their advocacy of this bill," Liebel's statement continued. "While their Democratic House counterparts literally fled the state to avoid voting on priority legislation, the Senate is acting on the will of Texans as well as a nationwide groundswell of pro-life momentum that has resulted in about 90 new pro-life laws this year alone."