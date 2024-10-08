Cook Political Report: Key Wisconsin Senate Race Now 'Toss-Up'

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday changed its prediction of the key Wisconsin Senate race from "lean Democrat" to "toss-up," providing Republican Eric Hovde a shot in the arm with less than a month to go before the election as he attempts to defeat two-term incumbent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
Baldwin has been ahead in the polls during the entire campaign but she has slumped as voting day nears, with some surveys showing she has been reduced to a 2 percentage point lead after being ahead by 7 percentage points only two months ago.
"This tightening, as Hovde has further consolidated Republicans behind him and brought independents over to his side, is largely predictable," Cook's Jessica Taylor wrote, pointing to Wisconsin's status as a swing state.
However, back in 2018, Baldwin easily won reelection of her Senate seat.
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
