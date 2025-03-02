Wildfires Cause Forced Evacuations in Carolinas

Multiple neighborhoods in the Carolinas, particularly near Myrtle Beach, have been issued forced evacuations as massive wildfires spread across both South and North Carolina, Newsweek reported on Sunday.

With hundreds already displaced from their homes, the rapidly spreading wildfires threaten thousands of additional residents in populated areas.

The fires have been exacerbated by unusually dry conditions in the region, along with gusty winds and low humidity. February rainfall has been 1.5 to 2.5 inches below average in the Carolinas this year.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, saying that it "ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need," Newsweek reported.

The governor added, "Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution."

In North Carolina, residents also had to evacuate as some 400 to 500 acres have burned in the Blue Ridge mountains near the towns of Tryon and Saluda.

The Melrose Fire as of Sunday afternoon remained uncontained, according to Polk County Emergency Management, USA Today reported.

Altogether in South Carolina, 175 wildfires are burning across the state, scorching more than 4,200 acres of land.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued advisories on Sunday from Georgia to New Jersey warning of an increased risk of wildfires.