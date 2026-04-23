WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: baton rouge | louisiana | mall | mass shooting | jeff landry | sid edwards

Police: 10 Hurt, Suspects Fled in La. Mall Mass Shooting

Thursday, 23 April 2026 04:19 PM EDT

At least 10 people were injured Thursday as two groups of people opened fire at each other inside the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, police said.

Some of those responsible fled the scene as a huge police response arrived.

"To the thugs that did this, we're going to catch you," Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards said.

"Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other," Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse told reporters. "Unfortunately there were some innocent people in the area who might have also caught some rounds."

Ten people were at local hospitals with various injuries, Morse said, and at least two needed surgery.

The chief appealed to witnesses to provide any video of the shooting.

"Right now there is no known threat to the public," he said. "Right here is the safest place in Baton Rouge."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was aware of the shooting and advised the public to avoid the area.

Local station WBRZ-TV said one of its employees was among the mall patrons who were taken to a safe holding area. Police outside were escorting people to cars.

It's the second instance of gun violence in the state this week. A father fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, in an attack on his family Sunday morning that stretched across two houses in a Shreveport neighborhood, police said. Two women, including the gunman's wife who was the mother of their children, were critically wounded.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
At least 10 people were injured Thursday as two groups of people opened fire at each other inside the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, police said.
baton rouge, louisiana, mall, mass shooting, jeff landry, sid edwards
258
2026-19-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved