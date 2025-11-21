White Powder Triggers Probe at ICE Sites in Texas

Hazmat teams responded to two Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Texas on Friday after white powder was found in separate mailed envelopes, marking another security incident involving federal immigration facilities in the state this year.

According to the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, an ICE officer at the Dallas field office opened an envelope around 7 a.m. that contained an unidentified white substance.

Preliminary testing indicated the powder was not dangerous.

A second envelope containing a similar powder was later found at an ICE location in Irving.

"On Friday morning, an ICE officer discovered a white powdery substance in an envelope addressed to the Dallas ICE facility. A second envelope with white powder was also found at the Irving ICE office," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"ICE staff called a hazmat team to investigate. There is no threat to the public and the matter is under investigation.

"This incident comes after the deadly terrorist attack in September and a bomb threat in August at the Dallas facility. Our ICE officers are facing a 1000% increase in assaults and an 8000% increase in death threats against them as they remove dangerous criminals from our communities," she said.

"We call on politicians and activists to tone down their rhetoric before a law enforcement officer is killed."

By midmorning, the Dallas field office — used for migrant check-ins, detainee transfers, and processing of individuals brought from local jails — sat quiet as hazmat crews cleared out.

The response was notably stronger than after the September incident, when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire, killing two detainees and critically injuring another.

The building has increasingly become the site of serious security threats. In August, a man walked up to the facility and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack.

And on July 4, a protest outside the Prairieland Detention Center in nearby Alvarado escalated into what federal officials called a "planned ambush," leaving a police officer shot in the neck.

At least 16 people were charged in that attack; the officer survived.