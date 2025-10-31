WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ice | dhs | tricia McLaughlin | death threat

Florida Man Arrested for Death Threats to ICE Officers

Friday, 31 October 2025 08:23 PM EDT

Homeland Security Investigations agents in Fort Myers, Florida, have arrested Joseph Giancola, who allegedly posted multiple death threats online targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Giancola used the social media platform Bluesky under the alias "Cain Delon" to post violent messages, including calls to "shoot the ICE Nazis down" and "start by shooting ICE thugs dead," according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS said the arrest comes amid a surge in threats against ICE officers — with death threats up 8,000% and assaults up more than 1,000% in recent months.

"This cowardly individual made repeated, disgusting death threats against ICE law enforcement officers," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, condemning the rise in violence and online targeting of ICE personnel.

"He is now in federal custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

DHS officials reiterated warnings to public figures and media outlets to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, saying comparisons of ICE agents to Nazi or secret police forces have fueled hostility.

The agency urged the public to report threats or harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE or submitting tips online.

Federal prosecutors are expected to pursue charges against Giancola related to making interstate threats.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in Fort Myers, Florida, have arrested Joseph Giancola, who allegedly posted multiple death threats online targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.
