DHS: 'Civil Emergency' Order Issued After Anti-ICE Riots, Bomb and Death Threats

A Civil Emergency Order has been issued in Broadview, Illinois, after anti-ICE rioting, bomb threats, and a death threat against the mayor triggered a major law enforcement response, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

DHS officials said the declaration underscores how extreme the threats have become after weeks of escalating violence around the local ICE processing facility.

DHS directly blamed the unrest on misinformation pushed by sanctuary-area politicians and activist groups.

"For well over a month, rioters have attacked the Broadview field office and Illinois streets," said a senior DHS official.

The official said the agitators "have created serious public safety and officer safety threats: assaulting law enforcement, attacking law enforcement with vehicles, throwing tear gas cans, slashing tires, getting arrested with firearms in their possession, blocking the entrance of the building, and trespassing on private property."

DHS said the wave of escalating violence reached a breaking point this past weekend.

"Now, local officials were forced to declare a 'Civil Emergency' given police injuries, a death threat, and a bomb threat," the senior official said.

DHS added, "All this garbage about ICE facilities is contributing to our officers facing an 8000% increase in death threats against them."

The department defended ICE's mission and the work being done at Broadview.

"As ICE arrests and removes criminal illegal aliens and public safety threats from the U.S., the agency has worked diligently to obtain greater necessary detention space while avoiding overcrowding," the official said.

DHS also corrected false claims about the nature of the Broadview operation.

"Further, Broadview is a processing center, not a detention center. Detainees are briefly processed before being transferred to detention facilities," the senior official said.

They added, "Some of the worst of the worst, including pedophiles, gang members, and rapists, have been processed through the facility in recent weeks."

DHS argued that misrepresentations of the facility have helped drive unrest from "out-of-town protesters, non-Broadview residents."

Broadview officials said the Civil Emergency Order followed a series of threats against village leadership.

A village spokesperson said "a death threat was made against the Mayor of Broadview on October 13"; the threat has been reported to the FBI.

The spokesperson also confirmed that "Village Hall received a bomb threat via phone call on September 4."

Officials said the threats surged again over the weekend.

According to the Village of Broadview, threats "had grown on Saturday, November 15," when activists attempted to "storm Village Hall" and threatened to "shut down" a scheduled board meeting.

Police were then met with a violent clash outside the ICE processing center.

Officials said 21 arrests were made after protesters jumped security barriers and confronted officers.

The clash left "at least four police officers injured," including two Broadview officers, one Illinois State Police officer, and a Cook County sheriff's deputy.

Three of the injured officers were taken to the hospital.

The mayor issued the Civil Emergency Order on Monday, Nov. 17.

According to the village, the emergency order will remain in place "until the mayor determines threats to village officials are no longer in place."

DHS said its officers "will not be intimidated" and will continue enforcing federal immigration law.