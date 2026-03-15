Appointee Pushes Trump-Preferred WH Columns

A Trump-appointed federal arts official is proposing to replace the White House's well-known Ionic columns with the more ornate Corinthian style long favored by President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

For nearly two centuries, the White House's main entrance — lined with Ionic columns — has been one of the most recognizable images of American leadership. But Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, believes the building should reflect a more elaborate architectural style.

"Corinthian is the highest order [of column], and that's what our other two branches of government have," Cook said in an interview last week. "Why the White House didn't originally use them, at least on the north front, which is considered the front door, is beyond me."

The Corinthian order is the most decorative form of classical column design, recognizable by ornate capitals decorated with carved leaves. The style appears on prominent federal buildings including the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Trump has long favored the design. Corinthian columns have appeared at several of his properties and were selected by the president for a planned White House ballroom project.

A White House spokesperson told the Post that while Trump prefers Corinthian columns in new construction, there are currently no plans to replace the existing Ionic columns on the White House.

Cook also said he has not yet discussed the proposal directly with the president.

Supporters say historic buildings evolve over time and that architectural updates are not unusual.

"Historic buildings, as important as the White House is, nevertheless, they change through time," said Richard Cameron, a longtime colleague of Cook who has advocated for major redesign efforts at New York's Penn Station.

The White House's North Portico and its Ionic columns were designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban, who completed the feature in 1830 as his final addition to the executive mansion.

The White House Historical Association has called the columns "iconic" and a defining feature of Hoban's vision.

"Few elements have so inspired American architecture," association President Stewart McLaurin wrote in a 2021 biography of Hoban.