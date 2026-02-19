WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | white house | ballroom | fine arts commission | approval | washington d.c.

Fine Arts Panel Poised to Advance WH Ballroom Proposal

Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:24 AM EST

A federal panel responsible for reviewing President Donald Trump's plans to build a massive ballroom on the site of the former White House East Wing is expected to vote to advance the project when it meets Thursday.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts is likely to vote on the design at its monthly meeting, which is being held over Zoom. The panel is now led by Trump appointees.

At the January meeting, some of those commissioners questioned the lead architect about the "immense" design and scale of the project even as they broadly endorsed Trump's vision for a ballroom roughly twice the size of the White House itself.

Trump's decision in October to demolish the East Wing prompted a public outcry when it began without the independent reviews, congressional approval, and public comment that are typical even for relatively minor modifications to historic buildings in Washington.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued in federal court to halt construction of the ballroom. The judge's decision in the case is pending.

The project is scheduled for additional discussion at a March 5 meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission, which is led by one of Trump's top White House aides. The commission has jurisdiction over construction and major renovations to government buildings in the region.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal panel responsible for reviewing President Donald Trump's plans to build a massive ballroom on the site of the former White House East Wing is expected to vote to advance the project when it meets Thursday.
trump, white house, ballroom, fine arts commission, approval, washington d.c.
215
2026-24-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved