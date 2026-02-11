Trump: WH Ballroom Construction 'Ahead of Schedule'

The White House ballroom construction is "on budget, and ahead of schedule," President Donald Trump said while sharing two views of the hall.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump unveiled new images of what he calls the "Great Ballroom" rising on the site of the former East Wing, declaring that when finished, it "will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World."

He added that presidents have sought such a space for more than 150 years and said the new facility will be "THE BEST."

"Because of its unprecedented structural, safety, and security features, it will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations," Trump wrote Tuesday. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

The renderings show a grand neoclassical addition designed to blend with the historic executive mansion.

As previously reported by Newsmax, the estimated $400 million project would replace what Trump described as a "very small, dilapidated East Wing" with a 90,000-square-foot ballroom complex capable of hosting large-scale state functions and official events.

In a Feb. 3 post, Trump said the design is "an identical height and scale" to the White House and "totally in keeping with our historic White House."

One rendering, viewed from across the street near the Treasury Building, depicts tall columns, decorative arches, and a prominent pediment meant to mirror the mansion's iconic facade.

Trump emphasized that the ballroom's enhanced structural and security features would allow it to serve as a future site for presidential inaugurations.

The Constitution requires the oath of office but does not mandate a specific location for the ceremony. While modern inaugurations typically take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, other sites have been used throughout history, according to the Library of Congress.

The project has drawn opposition from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt construction, ABC News reported.

The group argues that the demolition of the East Wing and subsequent construction moved forward without required approvals and congressional authorization.

A federal judge has indicated a decision on whether to block the renovation could come soon.

The Trump administration, however, maintains that presidents have long exercised authority to modify and update the White House to meet evolving needs.

Supporters say the ballroom will eliminate the need for large tents on the South Lawn during major state dinners and formal gatherings, providing a permanent, secure, and architecturally consistent venue.

Trump has framed the project as a long-overdue modernization that respects tradition while preparing the White House for the future.

"This space will serve our Country well for, hopefully, Centuries into the future!" he wrote, casting the ballroom as both a practical upgrade and a legacy addition to America's most iconic residence.