Trump Hails 'Great News' as Judge Clears WH Ballroom Project

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed a federal judge's ruling that dismissed a legal challenge seeking to halt construction of a planned White House ballroom, calling it "great news for America."

In a post on social media, Trump said the judge had "thrown out, and completely erased, the effort to stop its construction" of what he described as "the most beautiful Ballroom anywhere in the World."

The president emphasized that "not one dollar of Taxpayer money is being spent," adding that the project is being funded entirely by "Patriot Donors and Contributors."

Trump said the ballroom, which he has previously suggested could host future inaugurations and large state visits, is "ahead of schedule, and under budget," and would stand "as a symbol to the Greatness of America."

The project has sparked controversy since its announcement. Critics, including some preservationists and ethics watchdogs, have questioned whether adding a large new structure to the White House complex could alter the historic character of the executive mansion, a site protected by federal preservation laws.

Supporters argue that a dedicated ballroom would reduce the need for temporary tents and external venues for major events, modernize the White House's hosting capabilities and rely on private, rather than public, funds.