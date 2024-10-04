Trump: Dems Led by Harris, Jack Smith 'Lying' About Jan. 6

After the release of a 165-page filing from special counsel Jack Smith concerning his investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol, former President Donald Trump fired back at "radical Democrats" led by Smith and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris for "lying to the American people."

"[They are] trying to hide the fact that I specifically said, 'PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY' to the huge crowd of Patriots gathered in Washington, D.C. on January 6th," Trump posted to Truth Social.

"The Lunatic Liberals are also trying to illegally hide, just like the Social Media companies did for years, my Rose Garden Statement from that day, when I again urged Peace, Calm, and Support for our Men and Women of Law Enforcement," Trump added.

"Our powerful papers filed today lay out these key facts in irrefutable detail, as well as so much more that ENDS this Scam!" Trump added in another post.

"Crazy [former House] Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted to her beloved 'filmmaker genius daughter,' that she alone was 'responsible' for the events of January 6th," he continued, a claim the former speaker denied in August.

"Chairman Barry Loudermilk exposed that the Deep State DISRESPECTFULLY DISREGARDED my authorization of at least 10,000 National Guard troops to keep D.C. safe and secure on that day," Trump added in Wednesday's post.

He also insisted, according to the Supreme Court's "historic Fischer and Immunity" decisions, and the Department of Justice's "Ironclad 60-day 'No Election Interference rule' means that Smith's Jan. 6 "Witch Hunt" must be "IMMEDIATELY DISMISSED," as his Florida documents case was dismissed.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan released Smith's filing of evidence compiled in his investigation into Trump.

"When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office," Smith and his team alleged in the 165-page document.

In the filing, which can be read in full here, Smith makes the case the former president allegedly had planned to challenge the election results far before Election Day.

The case, and documents released this week, also claim Trump had pushed his vice president, Mike Pence, to reject the Electoral College votes being certified Jan. 6, which Pence refused to do.

Trump's comments on social media also came as former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who served as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 incidents, campaigned Thursday with Harris in Wisconsin, where she invoked the events of the Capitol protests while touting her endorsement of the Democrat candidate.

During her remarks, Cheney pointed toward Trump and Jan. 6, insisting anyone "who would do these things can never be trusted with power again," CNN reported.