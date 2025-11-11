Trump Declares US Will Now Celebrate 'Victory Day'

President Donald Trump used his Veterans Day address Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery to declare the celebration of "Victory Day" for having led the world through World War I and II.

Veterans Day: America Appreciates Your Service! VA Expert Reveals Hundreds of Benefits Vets Can get Today, See More Here

"Today is not only Veterans Day," Trump said in his speech that aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform, adding "it's my proclamation that we are now going to be saying Victory Day."

"You know, I was recently at an event and I saw France was celebrating Victory Day, but we didn't. And I saw France was celebrating another victory day for World War II.

"And other countries were celebrating. They were all celebrating.

"We're the one that won the wars.

"And I said, from now on, we're going to say Victory Day for World War I and World War II.

"And we could do for plenty of other wars. But we'll start with those two. Maybe some day somebody else will add a couple of more, because we won a lot of good ones."

He linked the proclamation to his broader call to "restore the pride and winning spirit" of America's armed forces, also hailing the War Department returning to its historical name.

"We won World War I," Trump told attendees to massive applause. "We won World War II."

"We won everything in between."

Trump praised Marine veteran Vice President JD Vance as "a great man" and "a good decision" after being introduced for the speech.

Vance is the first Marine to become vice president.

"Thank you, JD," Trump said at the outset, "on these hallowed grounds where generations of American heroes rest in eternal glory. Thank you very much to our great vice president.

"That was a good decision I made this morning on these hallowed grounds where generations of American heroes rest in eternal glory."

Speaking before veterans, military families, and senior officials including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Trump said the nation owed everything it has to those who served.

"We say the words too often left unsaid: Thank you for your service," Trump said. "You've carried America's fate on your strong, proud shoulders."

The president highlighted his administration's record on veterans, boasting of a 92% satisfaction rating for veterans' services — up from what he described as 38% "under a previous administration we won't mention," referring to former President Joe Biden's administration.

Special: New Lifeline for Veterans — Free Book Reveals Hidden VA Benefits... See Here

He thanked several Cabinet members, including Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, noting that his team had restored pride and efficiency in veterans' care and rebuilt the military to a position of peace through strength.

Closing with tributes to decorated heroes and the fallen, Trump said, "America stands tall because America's veterans stood so strong — and, soon, our country will be stronger than ever before."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.